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Woman trapped under car rescued by first responders
By Hannah Nguyen,8 days ago
First responders rescued an elderly woman who was stuck under a car after it rolled on top of her, according to Montgomery County Public Dispatch. Emergency units responded to the 500 block of Pimlico Way in Montgomery Township at around 6:06 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, for a report that a woman in her 70s was stuck under a white four-door Lexus sedan after it rolled on top of her. Dispatch reports stated that when she exited her vehicle in her driveway, the car rolled back and was on top of her.
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