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Phillies May Be Priced Out Of Luis Arraez Reunion After Recent Contract Prediction
By Nick San Miguel,8 days ago
Perhaps no player provided a spark for the 2026 Philadelphia Phillies like second baseman Luis Arraez. Acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, Arraez made a great impression right away with clutch hits as he lived up to his billing as the premier contact bat in MLB. Now he is a free agent and while Philadelphia would surely love to reunite with him this offseason, the latest contract projection from Keith Law of The Athletic may give them pause.