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‘Not a Retribution Tour’: Annie Andrews Tells Fox News ‘Fighting’ Trump Won’t Be Her Focus in the Senate
8 days ago
Democratic Senator-elect Annie Andrews told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that she has no intention of embarking on a "retribution tour" against President Donald Trump, arguing that fighting his administration will do little to address Americans' concerns about rising prices. Andrews, who became the first Democrat elected to the Senate...
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