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Mount Vernon's Riverside Café Closing Nov. 22; Dutch Bros Plans to Replace It
By Emily Tran,8 days ago
Riverside Café will shut the doors of its Mount Vernon location on Nov. 22, the diner announced, after learning its landlord had decided to sell the building. The closure comes as Dutch Bros prepares to open Skagit County's first location, with city approval already secured for a small drive-thru building planned to replace the café.
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