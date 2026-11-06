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Democrats’ state wins open the door for major clean energy progress
7 days ago
Victories in governor races and statehouses mean Democrats in many states could now push utilities and data centers to adopt cleaner energy and curb costs. Democrats’ historic wins in Tuesday’s midterm elections will give them control of Congress and a chance to combat the Trump administration’s anti-climate agenda, but the president’s veto power will limit their options.