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Eagles Set for Historic ACC Championship Matchup Against Syracuse
8 days ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College field hockey will compete for its first ACC Championship title on Friday, facing Syracuse in the title game at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The No. 6-seeded Eagles advanced to the championship for the first time since 2024 after earning a pair of postseason victories, while the Orange make their first appearance in the final since 2015.