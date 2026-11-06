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Fong calls Newsom decision to commute CA death sentences shortly after election ‘political cowardice’
8 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Rep. Vince Fong, who is newly projected to be re-elected to Congress, has called California Gov. Gavin Newsom's move to commute 548 death sentences throughout the state "political cowardice." Specifically, he called it that since Newsom issued the decision two days after the consequential Midterm Election,...