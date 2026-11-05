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Memphis Shuts Down Two Stores Tied to Homicide, 229 Police Calls
By Elena Nguyen,3 days ago
Two Memphis convenience stores have been shut down after city officials said years of shootings, drug seizures and at least one homicide turned them into magnets for crime. The City of Memphis and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office declared Community Grocery, also known as Castalia Market, at 1701 Castalia Street in South Memphis, and Save-A-Stop #2, at 2757 Kimball Avenue in the Bethel Grove area, public nuisances under Tennessee's nuisance-abatement law, issuing closure orders for both properties.
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