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Employer Spotlight: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
By Alice Song Show author info,3 days ago
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is one of America’s fastest-growing restaurant companies with more than 900 restaurants in 42 states and 5 countries, with over 50 new restaurants under construction. With a focus on teamwork, great customer experiences, and a positive workplace culture, Raising Cane’s offers opportunities to build valuable professional skills.