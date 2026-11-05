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"A Safe Place to Hope": 42 Local Children Wait for the Volunteer Voice That Could Change Their Lives
3 days ago
SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA — Behind every child welfare case is a boy or girl carrying a weight no child should ever have to bear. Right now, across Murray, Marshall, Carter, Love, and Johnston counties, 42 vulnerable children have been assigned to CASA of Southern Oklahoma. They are waiting for someone to step into their world, listen to their story, and stand beside them in court.