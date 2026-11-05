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New Oklahoma laws bring changes for Marshall County residents
By Charles White Reporter@madillrecord. Net,3 days ago
From family visitation and domestic violence protections to emergency response, medical marijuana and cash payments,morethan200new state laws are now in effect across Oklahoma. Oklahoma residents, including those in Marshall County, are beginning to see the effects of more than 200 new laws that took effect Sunday, Nov. 1, following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session.