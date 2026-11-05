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Meta-Analysis Examines Mortality With Mechanical Thrombectomy Versus Anticoagulation in Intermediate-Risk PE
By Contact Us,3 days ago
November 4, 2026—The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) announced findings from a systematic review and meta-analysis showing that mechanical thrombectomy was associated with lower short- and long-term mortality compared with anticoagulation alone in patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). The findings were presented at TCT 2026 by Mahmoud Ismayl, MD, and simultaneously published in JSCAI.