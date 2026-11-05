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Memphis Investors Pay $16.5M for Central Station Hotel, Plan Oak Steakhouse
By Bob Norris,5 days ago
A group of Memphis investors has bought the Central Station Hotel at 545 S. Main St. for $16.5 million, with plans to reshape the historic Downtown property into a reimagined hub of dining, drinking and hospitality. The buyers include Staley Cates, Bill Rhodes, Henry Turley, Kevin McEniry and other unnamed investors, who are teaming up with an outside hospitality group to overhaul the building's bars, restaurant and branding.
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