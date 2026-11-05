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Memphis Credit Union Members Report Access Problems During Banking-System Transition
By Alicia Freeman,3 days ago
SecurCommunity Federal Credit Union’s shift to a new online and mobile banking platform has coincided with reports of members losing access to accounts and payment services in the Memphis area. The credit union says members must enroll in online banking to activate accounts on the new platform; FOX13 Memphis reported that members described trouble using debit cards, writing checks and checking balances, with problems first reported Monday and continuing for three days.