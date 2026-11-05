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Memphis Repair Call Turns Into Gun-Pistol-Whip Robbery, Five Now Charged
By Bob Norris,3 days ago
A Memphis man who agreed to fix a woman's 2015 Nissan Altima says the favor turned into a nightmare — he was struck in the head with a handgun, forced into his own room and robbed of $900, a PlayStation and his cell phone before the group fled. Five people now face charges in the case, and all were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
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