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Paraguay prosecutor will seek charges against embattled President Peña following bank collapse
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguayan President Santiago Peña is under criminal investigation following the collapse of a major digital bank, prosecutors announced, hours after the South American leader’s resignation and impeachment Thursday. The crisis at Ueno Bank turned Peña’s long-ruling Colorado Party against him, a stunning...