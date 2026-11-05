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Pooh Shiesty Says Texas Jail Keeps Him Locked Down 23 Hours a Day
By Elena Nguyen,7 days ago
Rapper Pooh Shiesty says he's been locked in his cell for 23 hours a day at a North Texas detention facility, with no clear explanation of why, and that the isolation has wrecked his sleep and fueled his anxiety. The artist, whose legal name is Lontrell D. Williams Jr., raised the allegations in an emergency motion filed Oct. 15 as he awaits trial on robbery and kidnapping charges.