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Johnston Elementary reorganizes recess, strengthens supervision after student fights
By NBC 10 NEWS,8 days ago
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Johnston Elementary School has reorganized recess and is strengthening student supervision after several student altercations, according to Superintendent Scott Sutherland. Sutherland said two separate fights occurred during different lunch recess periods Friday afternoon. One student involved in those fights was involved in another altercation later...