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Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat, hopes to be assistant speaker in the next Congress
By Caitlyn Kim,8 days ago
With Democrats set to take control of the House next January, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse is aiming for a higher leadership position in the Democratic caucus. Neguse is running to be the assistant speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in the next Congress. He sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues, asking for their support in the wake of the midterm election results that will give the majority to Democrats.