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Zelda: Ocarina of Time director personally reviewed every NPC dialogue line in the remake
8 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake isn’t just getting a visual upgrade, as Nintendo is also giving its NPCs a little more life. In an interview with GameSpot, producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed that every NPC now has a strict 24-hour routine, something that wasn’t present in the original game. That’s quite the undertaking on its own, but it also meant a lot more work for the development team.