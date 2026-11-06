undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
YOUR CUE 11.05.26
8 days ago
In this episode of Your CUE, we explore the Young Eagles program, career opportunities in aviation and a local vision for establishing a Youth Aviation Learning Center in Roseburg. Joining the conversation are Dennis Rose, Chapter Secretary of EAA Chapter 495; Thomas Ball, Chapter Youth Education Coordinator; CJ Bryant, Chapter Board Member and retired schoolteacher; and Mathew Grout, Roseburg High School student, Young Eagles participant and aspiring professional pilot.