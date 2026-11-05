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Three Rutherford County players Mr. Football semifinalists
By Monte Hale,7 days ago
Riverdale seniors Gavin Hampton and Brylan Oduor and MTCS junior Alie Bangura were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists on Thursday. Hampton, a senior and Mississippi State commitment, has enjoyed a huge season for the No. 1 ranked Warriors, throwing for 2,371 yards, 36 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also completed 68 percent of his passing attempts. “Gavin has […]