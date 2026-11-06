undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brentwood girls tie TSSAA record with seventh straight cross country championship
By Blaine Kellar,8 days ago
The girls have graduated, coaches changed and venues moved. For Brentwood, the results stay the same. The Bruins tied Knoxville Webb for the most consecutive cross country state championships ever, winning their seventh straight TSSAA Class AAA girls title Thursday at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis. “We’ve done it for so long, it doesn’t really feel that different in the […]