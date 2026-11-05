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Nintendo says their devs "knew the challenge" of tackling a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, but their "enthusiasm and passion" fueled them
7 days ago
Every game company has its biggest titles. Square Enix has Final Fantasy VII, Capcom has Resident Evil 4, and for Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is definitely one of those games. Ocarina of Time is one of Nintendo’s greatest achievements not just for the Zelda franchise, but in game development in general, and the legions of fans and insane accolades are proof of that.