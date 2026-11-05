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Nintendo says both new games and remakes "have a place in the Nintendo stable"
7 days ago
Regardless of how you feel about them, there’s no denying that videogame remakes are big business nowadays. Multiple companies are diving back into their catalog of titles to revamp, rework and re-release their legacy titles, and Nintendo is very much included in that. It also sounds like you can expect more remakes from Nintendo down the line alongside brand-new experiences. (h/t Necrolipe)