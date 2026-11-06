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San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 5, 2026: Weekend warm-up with possible coastal flooding
By Megan Parry,8 days ago
Warmer Friday into early next week, heat peaks Sunday. Warmer weather moves in Friday into early next week as high pressure builds and weak Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see 80s for most of the county, even the coast, Friday into early next week. Temperatures peak on Sunday with highs 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and valleys.