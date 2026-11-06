undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newsom commutes all 548 California death sentences to life without parole, impacting San Diego cases
By Karina Vargas,8 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a sweeping decision to commute all 548 death sentences in California, meaning every inmate currently on death row will now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Newsom effectively ended death sentences for hundreds of convicted killers, including here in...