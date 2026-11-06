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Bossier School Board Honors Foster Campbell for Lasting Educational Legacy
By Stacey Tinsley,8 days ago
The Bossier Parish School Board recognized longtime public servant Foster Campbell Thursday, November 5, 2026 for his role in establishing a financial endowment that has provided millions of dollars in support for local students and classrooms over the past four decades. The recognition took place during the board’s regular meeting...