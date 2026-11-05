undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fayetteville’s Growth Continues, but Affordability Is Testing the Market
By Zonda Economics,4 days ago
The Fayetteville metro enters the final months of 2026 with several indicators pointing to continued economic growth. Total households are expected to increase 1.9% year over year to 236,740 in 2026, with annual growth of roughly 2% projected through 2028. Labor market conditions have also remained favorable, as total nonfarm employment grew 3.0% year over year to 311,300 in August and the unemployment rate fell to 3.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
2