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Bill Thompson Retirement Celebration
6 days ago
Few people have left a legacy like Latah County Prosecutor, Bill Thompson has. He is the longest serving prosecutor in Idaho, dedicating 34 years to the State of Idaho and Latah County. Bill has long been involved with the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC), serving as IAC’s president, and the chair of the IAC Justice & Public Safety Committee. Bill has been one of IAC’s most dependable educators and has taught more trainings on Transparency in Government and the County Prosecutor as the County’s Civil Advisor than one can even begin to count.