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Fincantieri, Navantia, and Naval Group Sign EPC2 Consortium Agreement at Euronaval 2026
6 days ago
Fincantieri, Navantia, and Naval Group have signed the consortium agreement for the second phase of EPC (EPC2) during Euronaval 2026. The ceremony, held in the presence of representatives from OCCAR (Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation), marks a significant step forward in the development of the European Patrol Corvette (EPC). The...