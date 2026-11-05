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SpaceX inks with Qualcomm to power Starlink Mobile’s nationwide 5G 80,000 cell site build
7 days ago
SpaceX has selected Qualcomm to supply the radio and baseband platforms for a nationwide terrestrial 5G network it plans to begin deploying in 2027 under the Starlink Mobile brand — a deal that Mike Dano, Lead Industry Analyst at Ookla, said, “reinforces the likelihood that Starlink Mobile could become a credible fourth nationwide mobile network provider in the U.S.”