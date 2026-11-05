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Navantia and Fincantieri Sign Heads of Agreement for EPC Joint Venture
7 days ago
Navantia and Fincantieri have signed, during Euronaval, a Heads of Agreement establishing an incorporated joint venture for the respective national European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programmes and related export opportunities. The signing represents a further step in the cooperation between the Spanish and Italian shipbuilders following the Memorandum of Understanding signed...