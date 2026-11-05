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Plattsburgh YMCA to host ceremonial groundbreaking
By News Report,6 days ago
PLATTSBURGH | After nearly eight years of planning, fundraising, and community support, the Plattsburgh YMCA will officially break ground Thursday, Nov. 12, at its future home on New York Road. The milestone marks the next chapter for the organization that is committed to creating a modern, accessible facility to serve children, families, seniors, and individuals throughout the North Country.
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