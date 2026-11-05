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Kitty Post October 2026
5 days ago
Beltsville Community Cats (BCC) has received so many calls recently about unaltered cats and litters of kittens that we sometimes wonder if we are really making a difference. One thing is for sure: We cannot make a real impact without the cooperation and assistance of people who feed free-roaming community cats in the Beltsville area. While it thrills us to hear from people we have helped in the past, it is disappointing when they wait until a female cat is pregnant or has already had a litter before calling BCC for help.