undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boys soccer completes historic undefeated season; reaches Class 2A sectional final
By Gabriel Wang,7 days ago
The boys soccer team ended its season with a 1-0 loss against Lemont High School in the IHSA Class 2A sectional final on Oct. 30. The Maroons finished with a record 17 wins, 1 loss and 2 ties, advancing further in Class 2A than ever before and earning several individual awards. During the regular season, the team went undefeated for the second time in program history.