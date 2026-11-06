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Local Knowledge Is Essential to Conservation, but Indigenous Storytellers Often Go Unheard. One Photographer Shows What Support Can Do.
By Ami Vitale,7 days ago
For photographer Whitney Snow, the story of environmental change is personal. A member of the Blackfeet Nation, Snow documents the relationship between land, culture, and identity in her community, including efforts to preserve traditional ecological knowledge and restore connections to ancestral landscapes. Her work reflects a growing recognition among scientists and conservation leaders: the people who live closest to environmental challenges often hold the deepest understanding of the solutions.