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USPS Operation Santa Opens for the 2026 Holiday Season
5 days ago
It may only be September, but the holiday season is already underway at the North Pole—or at least at the United States Postal Service. USPS Operation Santa is now accepting letters for its 2026 holiday season, giving children and families across the country an opportunity to send their holiday wishes to Santa while allowing generous individuals and groups to help make some of those wishes come true.