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Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portugal National Team
By Store,8 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from the Portugal national team after a 23-year international career. The all-time leading international goalscorer will conclude his Seleção tenure following the November international fixtures. Ronaldo leaves the international stage holding world records with 234 appearances and 146 goals for his...