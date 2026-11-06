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Colorado voters approve anti-trans measures on school sports and surgeries for minors
8 days ago
Colorado voters approved ballot measures that will ban transgender children from playing school sports and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 134 on school sports at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, when 52% of votes supported it. The AP called the race for Proposition 135 on surgeries at 9:24 a.m. Friday, when, again, 52% of votes supported it.