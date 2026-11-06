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Colorado votes to restrict sports participation for transgender students
By Daniel Reynolds,8 days ago
Colorado voters have passed a proposition that bars transgender students from playing on teams that align with their gender identity. Proposition 134 was approved on Thursday, according to Associated Press, with 47.7 percent of voters opposing the measure and 52.3 percent in support at the time of the call. Ninety-three percent of ballots had been counted at the time the projection was made.
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