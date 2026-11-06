undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats set priorities as they prepare to take control of Congress in January
By Rebekah Castor, FOX News,7 days ago
Democrats are preparing to take control of Congress in January after a wave of midterm victories that flipped several longtime Republican seats. Party leaders say their priorities will include addressing affordability, reforming health care and reining in President Donald Trump's tariffs. Ending the war with Iran is also high on their agenda.