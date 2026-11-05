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This Former Virginia Clothing Factory Was Transformed Into A Massive 150,000-Square-Foot Vintage Wonderland
By Caleb Winslow,6 days ago
An old clothing factory filled with 150,000 square feet of antiques? That’s an enormous amount of vintage shopping, especially when the building is packed with merchandise from hundreds of independent dealers. The Virginia destination occupies a former industrial property that has been transformed into a sprawling antique marketplace. Furniture,...
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