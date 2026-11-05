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Philipp Nobel: Turning Ideas into Real Solutions
4 days ago
Philipp Nobel never let a title dictate his career direction. He is currently Regional Director System Sales at Kardex, a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions. But he did not begin his career in technology or management. He started in operational logistics. As he progressed and took on more responsibility, he became interested in why some processes work and others do not and, above all, in how they can be improved. This led him into process optimisation and project management, then into software and automation, and later into developing complete intralogistics systems.