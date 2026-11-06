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Lakers hire Will Iger, son of new co-owner Bob Iger, as next G League announcer
By Jack Baer,7 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new announcer for their G League affiliate. Fans might recognize his last name. Will Iger, the son of incoming Lakers co-owner Bob Iger, will take over play-by-play duties for the Coachella Valley Lakers, the team announced Thursday. He will work alongside color commentator A.C. Green, who won three NBA titles with the Lakers during his playing career.