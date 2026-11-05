undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bosnian-Owned California Restaurant Brings Sarajevo-Style ?evapi and Burek to the Bay Area
By Aria Ellison,4 days ago
Before Bosnia and Herzegovina faced the United States at the 2026 World Cup, a small California restaurant became an unexpected meeting place for fans arriving from across the country and overseas. Supporters lined up for ?evapi and burek, sharing stories and excitement ahead of the historic knockout match. The family-run...