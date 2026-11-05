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Bronny James assigned to G League's Coachella Valley Lakers after playing limited minutes early in third NBA season
By Andy Backstrom,7 days ago
Bronny James made the Los Angeles Lakers' 2026-27 opening night roster, securing a spot while his draft classmate, first-round pick Dalton Knecht, was waived. But after James averaged 2.4 minutes in five appearances amid the Lakers' 7-2 start, the team announced Thursday that it assigned the 2024 second-round pick to the G League's Coachella Valley Lakers.