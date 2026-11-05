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Pennsylvania Woman Raised by a Blind Librarian Built a Bookshop That Became a Community Gathering Place
By Nathaniel Brooks,4 days ago
Growing up with a mother who lost her sight taught one Pennsylvania woman that books could connect people in ways that went far beyond reading. As a child, she helped her mother continue her education by reading aloud and writing down her thoughts, an experience that shaped her relationship with literature.