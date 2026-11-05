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Pennsylvania Restaurant Chain Once Had More Than 30 Locations, but Only Two Are Still Standing
By Ivy Caldwell,6 days ago
Once a familiar name across Pennsylvania, a family restaurant chain that operated more than 30 locations has dwindled to just two survivors. One still welcomes customers every morning at 7, serving the comfort food that generations of families remember. The chain began in 1967 and became known for hearty breakfasts,...
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