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North Wildwood Shuts Down Two Boardwalk Stretches in $34M Rebuild Push
By Michael Taylor,8 days ago
Two stretches of North Wildwood's boardwalk have gone dark to foot traffic as the Jersey Shore town pushes ahead with the next phase of a years-long rebuilding campaign. The sections run from 23rd to 24½ Avenues and from 16th to 17½ Avenues, and both have been closed to public access since October 5 while crews tear out and rebuild them from the ground up.